Justices Won't Review Hasbro's 'Game Of Life' Copyright Win

By Rachel Scharf (March 28, 2022, 2:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to review Hasbro's bench trial victory in a dispute over ownership rights to "The Game of Life," turning down a petition that sought to extend copyright protections for independent contractors to works created before 1978. The justices' decision marked the end of a seven-year quest by the widow of deceased toy developer Bill Markham to claw back the copyright to the iconic 1960s board game and obtain $2 million in royalties from Hasbro and the estates of the game's fellow creators, Reuben Klamer and Art Linkletter. A Rhode Island federal judge ruled in favor of...

