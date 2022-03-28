11th Circ. Pulls Stem Cell Class Action Back To Federal Court

By Carolina Bolado (March 28, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The 11th Circuit on Monday reversed a decision to remand a proposed class action over stem cell treatment to a Florida state court after finding the class is not limited to Floridians and the potential damages involve more than $5 million. The appeals court said the district court erred in remanding lead plaintiff Joan Simring's complaint against Boynton Beach chiropractor Adam Zuckerman and GreenSky LLC for pushing stem cell treatments to seniors with neuropathy and tricking them into borrowing money to pay for the experimental treatments. The 11th Circuit said the suit did not fall within the Class Action Fairness Act's...

