High Court Won't Hear $11M Nigerian Arb. Award Fight

By Caroline Simson (March 29, 2022, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will not review a Fifth Circuit decision nixing a former Enron unit's claim to funds allegedly tied to a massive Nigerian corruption scandal, which it had targeted to enforce an $11 million arbitral award it won against the West African country. The justices denied certiorari over the petition submitted by Enron Nigeria Power Holding Ltd., unpersuaded by the company's arguments that the circuit court ruling is "bad for American business, contrary to the intent of Congress, and harmful to the institutional interests of the federal judiciary." The Fifth Circuit had found in its published opinion last September...

