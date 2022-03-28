Ship Cos. Liable For Golden Ray Pollution, Ga. County Says

By Rosie Manins (March 28, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Hyundai's logistics arm and other companies behind the large vehicle carrier Golden Ray that capsized off Georgia's coast, sending oil and other hazardous materials into unique habitat, should pay for the damage to residents and property, a coastal Georgia county alleges in a federal lawsuit. Glynn County, Georgia, is suing the owner of the Golden Ray cargo vessel and others over pollution from the ship, which capsized off the Georgia coast in September 2019 with roughly 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Glynn County, Georgia, brought environmental pollution-related claims against five companies Friday, including South Korean entities...

