NJ Firm, Atty Beat Malpractice Suit Over Eatery Approval

By Nick Muscavage (March 29, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a legal malpractice suit filed against Lindabury McCormick Estabrook & Cooper PC and one of its attorneys related to a town's planning board proposal, finding that plaintiff McDonald Motors Corp. failed to show how the attorney concealed an alleged conflict of interest related to the proposal. McDonald Motors filed its appeal after the New Jersey Division of Law dismissed its complaint and amended complaint for failing to state a claim. On Monday, a two-judge appellate panel upheld the dismissals, finding that McDonald Motors could not establish an attorney-client relationship with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS