9th Circ.'s Hasty UnitedHealth Reversal Is Disappointing

By Mark DeBofsky (March 28, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our health care system in many ways over the past two years. While much of the focus has been on vaccines and treatment, COVID-19 has also caused an increasing demand for mental health treatment,[1] including treatment for substance use disorders.[2] The need for such services has been partially met by the huge step forward in obtaining insurance coverage for such services brought about by the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act,[3] which requires equal coverage for behavioral health and physical conditions. However, despite the passage of more than a decade since the Parity Act's enactment,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS