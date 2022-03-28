5th Circ. Rejects 'State-Created Danger' In Football Injury Row

By Michelle Casady (March 28, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has declined to join sister circuits that have recognized the "state-created danger" doctrine, which a high school football player argued would have revived his suit trying to hold a Houston-area school district liable for his concussion injury. In an opinion issued Friday, a three-judge panel sided with a district court's ruling that brought an end to Chase Yarbrough's suit against Santa Fe Independent School District and rejected the invitation to adopt the doctrine, which holds that a state "may be liable for private violence if it created or exacerbated the danger." Yarbrough accused the district and staff members...

