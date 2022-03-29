Georgia Judge Tosses Suit Over Low-THC Oil Licensing

By Sam Reisman (March 28, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit against the regulator responsible for administering the state's low-THC cannabis oil program, saying the businesses that brought the action had no standing since marijuana remains federally illegal. U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg's decision hinged largely on the fact that cannabis remains a Schedule I substance under federal law, and reasoned that plaintiff Georgia Atlas Inc. and its Illinois affiliate could not "have a legally protected interest in contraband." "Since marijuana is contraband, plaintiffs can have no federally protected property interest in obtaining a license to cultivate or distribute it," the decision...

