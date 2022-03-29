Workers Want $10M Atty Fees In $30M Apple Bag-Check Suit

By Grace Elletson (March 28, 2022, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The workers who settled their bag-search suit with Apple for nearly $30 million have asked a California federal judge to approve a $10 million class counsel award, arguing the attorneys achieved an "outstanding" result to justify the fee that's already been chided by the judge. The workers filed a motion Friday asking Senior U.S. District Judge William Alsup to approve the attorney fee that would consist of about one-third of the total settlement reached with Apple Inc. They said the award is reasonable and appropriate given the risks and complexity of the lawsuit, and the skill level required to litigate a...

