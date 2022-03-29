Hotel Loses Virus Coverage Suit Under 2nd Circ. Precedent

By Ben Zigterman (March 28, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge dismissed a Manhattan hotel owner's bid for COVID-19 coverage, finding that its suit is no different from the five pandemic coverage suits already rejected by the Second Circuit. U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil said Sunday that like the other policyholders, Plaza Athenee Hotel Co. Ltd. did not suffer "direct physical loss of or damage to" its property that would warrant coverage from Continental Casualty Co. The Second Circuit has ruled against five different businesses seeking coverage for losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) "There is no daylight between this case and...

