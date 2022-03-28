2nd Circ. Says USCIS Must Revisit Inadmissibility Finding

By Grace Dixon (March 28, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit ruled Monday that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services failed to weigh the full facts when denying an Afghan national's application for permanent residence because he fought opposition forces under duress after being abducted by the Taliban. A three-judge panel ordered USCIS to revisit its determination that Mohamed Qaseem Kakar was ineligible for permanent resident status because he had engaged in "terrorist activities" before escaping the Taliban. The agency failed to explicitly rule that Kakar's actions violated U.S. or Afghan law when denying his application, and its attempts to introduce this argument at the district court level came too...

