Uber Can't Duck Negligence Suit Over Garbageman's Injuries

By Mike Curley (March 29, 2022, 1:40 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court won't let Uber Technologies Inc. and one of its drivers escape a suit alleging the driver was negligent when he let a passenger open a car door into traffic, injuring a passing garbageman, saying the driver owed a duty of care in where he chose to offload and there's a factual dispute over whether that duty was breached. In an opinion filed Friday, the three-justice panel reversed a summary judgment ruling in William J. Mason's suit against Uber and driver Francisco Ballesteros Madamba over his 2017 injury, saying the trial court was mistaken when it tossed Mason's...

