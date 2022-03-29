ADT Will Face Trimmed Suit Over Ex-Worker's Camera Spying

By Gina Kim (March 28, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday trimmed negligent hiring claims from a lawsuit filed against ADT by customers seeking to hold the security company liable after a former technician spied on hundreds of homes but said it must face deceptive trade practice claims under Texas law. In a split decision granting and denying in part ADT LLC's motion for summary judgment on all of Texas couple Shana and Randy Doty's claims, U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal threw out their negligent hiring and intentional infliction of emotional distress claims. The judge ruled that although Shana Doty could show that ADT was careless...

