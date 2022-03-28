9th Circ. Backs Ex-Microsoft Engineer's Theft Conviction

By Hailey Konnath (March 28, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday upheld the conviction of a former Microsoft employee accused of using the company's online retail sales platform to steal more than $10 million worth of digitally stored currency, finding that a search warrant was lawfully executed in law enforcement's investigation into his case. The three-judge panel held that Volodymyr Kvashuk, a Ukrainian citizen who was living in Washington state, was properly convicted of 18 federal felonies, including mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and identity theft, in February 2020. In particular, the Ninth Circuit rejected Kvashuk's argument that evidence seized from his house shouldn't have been...

