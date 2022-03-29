Biden Budget Bolsters Cybersecurity Funding

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 29, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Amid a growing threat from Russian cyberattacks, President Joe Biden has announced a request for $10.9 billion in cybersecurity funding for civilian government agencies and $11.2 billion for the U.S. Department of Defense's cyberspace operations. In a budget message released Monday, Biden said his administration was prioritizing cybersecurity at the federal level with $2.6 billion of his civilian cybersecurity budget going toward the Homeland Security Department. The nearly $11 billion request for civilian government agencies represents an 11% increase over last year's presidential request. "The budget bolsters our cybersecurity and strengthens our military by ensuring we have the resources necessary to...

