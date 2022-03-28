EPA Sees Biden Budget Boost As Crucial To Strategic Plan

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 28, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released Monday its strategic plan for the next five years, which focuses on climate, environmental justice and upgrading drinking water systems, the same day President Joe Biden proposed a big spending boost for the EPA. Recalling a draft strategic plan released in October, the EPA committed to using its authority under the Civil Rights Act to be more responsive to communities that are overburdened by pollution. To do this, the agency will work to ensure that civil rights are considered by the air, water, land and other program offices within the agency — including regional offices...

