Late NY Budget Deal Queues Up Housing Policy Fights

By Emma Whitford (April 8, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Though New York's $220 billion budget deal announced Thursday includes some welcome housing-related spending, advocates and lawmakers are already turning to the final months of the legislative session, ready to fight over priorities that were excluded. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul talks to reporters about the budget April 4 at the state capitol in Albany. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink) Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined the expansive budget agreement for fiscal year 2023 one week after the April 1 deadline, and before several component bills had been printed. Among other priorities, including a gas tax holiday, she previewed a combined $925 million to help...

