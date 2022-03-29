Nestle Can't Ditch Child Slave Labor Labeling Suit

By Lauren Berg (March 29, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday refused to toss a proposed class action accusing Nestle USA of deceptively marketing its chocolate products as sustainably sourced despite getting cocoa from farms reliant on child slave labor. In a seven-page order, U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz denied Nestle's motion to dismiss, saying plaintiff Renee Walker plausibly alleged the food giant deceived customers with labeling on its chocolate chips and hot cocoa mix suggesting the cocoa was sourced in a way to help improve farmers' lives. However, data referenced in the complaint shows the number of children working on the farms from 2017...

