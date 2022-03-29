New NFL Diversity Panel Includes Ex-NJ AG, Riley Safer Head

By Rachel Scharf (March 28, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The National Football League has announced a new committee to examine hiring diversity in the wake of ex-Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores' bombshell discrimination lawsuit, with advisers including New Jersey's former attorney general and the managing partner of Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP. The NFL announced the formation of a "Diversity Advisory Committee" on Monday, roughly two months after Flores filed a proposed class action in Manhattan federal court alleging the league and its teams systemically pass over Black applicants for coaches and general manager jobs. Flores pointed out that while NFL players are predominantly Black, team leadership remains overwhelmingly white...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS