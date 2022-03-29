Hinshaw Taps McGlinchey Stafford Finance Atty To Enter DC

By Xiumei Dong (March 29, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Chicago-based Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP has become the latest law firm to enter the Washington, D.C., market, hiring a financial litigator from McGlinchey Stafford PLLC to help spearhead the new office launch. John Nader, who was an of counsel at McGlinchey Stafford, has joined Hinshaw as a partner in the consumer financial services practice group in the newly established D.C. office. According to firm chairman Peter Sullivan, the firm has long had an interest in the D.C. market based on its feedback from financial services clients and the expansion is part of the firm's growth strategy. "With our rapidly growing national...

