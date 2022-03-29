Norton Rose Fulbright Adds Commercial Partner In Texas

By Jack Rodgers (March 29, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has expanded its Houston, Texas, office with the addition of a partner focused on energy sector product liability and other commercial litigation, the firm announced Monday. Justin VandenBout joins the firm's products, pharmaceutical, medical and mass tort practice as a partner and focuses on commercial, product liability, mass tort and other litigation. He joins Norton Rose from Chamberlain Hrdlicka White Williams & Aughtry, where he spent the entirety of his nearly 14-and-a-half-year legal career, according to his LinkedIn profile. In a statement Monday, VandenBout said the firm's handling of "high-profile catastrophic litigation" nationally and internationally attracted him to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS