Del. Court Boots Centene-Accellion Data Hack Suit To Calif.

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 29, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor dismissed a breach of contract suit filed by health care company Centene Corp. against data storage company Accellion Inc., finding a forum selection clause in their license agreement required the case be heard in California. Centene had argued that a subsequent 2015 ancillary agreement, which did not include a forum selection clause, trumped a license agreement the parties signed years earlier. Accellion argued the opposite, and Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti Jr. agreed. "The plaintiffs' claims are subject to the forum selection clause of the license agreement, which provides that any dispute between the parties regarding that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS