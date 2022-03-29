Wash. Tribe Wants Summary Ruling Amid Fishing Rights Trial

By Caleb Symons (March 29, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Upper Skagit Indian Tribe has asked a federal judge in Seattle to limit another Washington tribe's lawful fishing grounds, arguing a historian who testified in their ongoing trial last week didn't show the Stillaguamish Tribe had ever fished in Puget Sound. In a motion for summary judgment Monday, the Upper Skagit Tribe said Chris Friday, a professor of indigenous history at Western Washington University, conflated evidence that the Stillaguamish traveled in several coastal areas with proof they fished in those places. That interpretation, the Upper Skagit Tribe claimed, is "flatly inconsistent" with a decades-old precedent that gives treaty fishing rights...

