Investment Manager Must Face DOL's 401(k) Plan Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 29, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge refused to let investment manager Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. and information processor DST Systems Inc. out of a federal benefits lawsuit, ruling the companies must face the U.S. Department of Labor's claims that they mishandled employees' retirement savings. U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., in an order filed Monday denied four motions to dismiss filed by the companies and their executives. The DOL first sued in October 2019, alleging Ruane Cunniff and its CEO violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by failing to adequately diversify investments in a profit-sharing 401(k) plan. The DOL...

