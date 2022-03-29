FTC Says TurboTax Is Lying About Its Services Being Free

By Hailey Konnath (March 28, 2022, 11:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Monday asked a California federal court to block Intuit's TurboTax from marketing its tax-filing products as free, claiming that the company is being deceptive and often doesn't actually allow consumers to file for free using its services. The FTC is alleging that TurboTax advertises its tax-filing services as free when that is often not the case for consumers using the platform. (Court Documents) The FTC filed a complaint against Intuit Inc., TurboTax's parent company, as well as a motion for a temporary restraining order. Unless the court steps in, Intuit will "be free to continue disseminating...

