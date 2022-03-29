Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Albright's 1st Alice Ax Heads To Fed. Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (March 29, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit is going to take a look at U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's first decision invalidating a patent on eligibility grounds, a win for Facebook that a Texas research company's patent licensing arm called "baffling" and "both legally and factually flawed."

The opening brief came on Monday from a unit of the Irving, Texas-based Usability Sciences Corp., which sued Facebook back in 2020 over allegations that the social media company's news feed infringed a patent that the company was granted in 2014 that gave it a claim to owning a way of using "historical intent data" to "to predict...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!