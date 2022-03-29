Fox, USFL Rip TM Suit As Ploy To Hold New League 'Hostage'

By Max Jaeger (March 29, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Fox Sports hit back Monday at a trademark suit challenging its planned revival of the long-defunct U.S. Football League, arguing the suit by former team executives and owners of the '80-era relic is little more than a "cynical" play at a payday. Fox announced in June that it was bringing back the USFL, which folded in 1985 after a Pyrrhic antitrust victory against the National Football League. The old league's ex-owners formed a company this year called "The Real USFL" and filed suit last month in a California federal court seeking a preliminary injunction blocking the new league from playing....

