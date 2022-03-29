Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PTAB Denies Bid To Revive Challenge To IP In $2.2B Jury Win

By Adam Lidgett (March 29, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board won't rethink its decision declining to review the validity of one of the two VLSI Technology computer chip patents at the heart of a historic $2.18 billion infringement verdict against Intel Corp.

A three-judge PTAB panel on Monday shot down a bid from third-party OpenSky Industries LLC for rehearing of its request for inter partes review of U.S. Patent No. 7,523,373, which is owned by VLSI.

In its decision denying review, the PTAB said OpenSky relied on an expert's opinion that likely couldn't be available for cross-examination.

OpenSky's petition only pointed to the expert's testimony,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

PTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!