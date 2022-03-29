PTAB Denies Bid To Revive Challenge To IP In $2.2B Jury Win

By Adam Lidgett (March 29, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board won't rethink its decision declining to review the validity of one of the two VLSI Technology computer chip patents at the heart of a historic $2.18 billion infringement verdict against Intel Corp. A three-judge PTAB panel on Monday shot down a bid from third-party OpenSky Industries LLC for rehearing of its request for inter partes review of U.S. Patent No. 7,523,373, which is owned by VLSI. In its decision denying review, the PTAB said OpenSky relied on an expert's opinion that likely couldn't be available for cross-examination. OpenSky's petition only pointed to the expert's testimony,...

