Emergent Derivative Suit Stayed In Del. Pending Md. Action

By Jeff Montgomery (March 29, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Potential conflicts with a pending federal stockholder class lawsuit have sidelined a Delaware Chancery Court derivative action seeking hundreds of millions in damages on behalf of Emergent Biosolutions Inc. for director and officer failures during a COVID-19 vaccine production drive. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn ordered a stay in the Delaware case on Tuesday after teleconference arguments on Emergent's objections to simultaneous action on direct claims against the company for Securities Exchange Act disclosure failures in the District of Maryland and derivative claims in Delaware to recover damages from directors and officers in connection with the same episode. "It cannot be...

