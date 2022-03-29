Lessees Of Native Land Urge Justices To Nix Property Taxes

By Asha Glover (March 29, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A group of non-Native American lessees of Native land urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review and reverse a California court's ruling that such lessees must pay state property taxes. In a certiorari petition released Monday and filed March 22, the lessees urged the justices to overturn a California court's finding that federal law doesn't preempt state and local governments from imposing real property taxes on Native American lands when the lands are leased to non-Natives. The case is an excellent vehicle to address confusion on two important issues, the lessees said, the first of which is whether the comprehensive federal...

