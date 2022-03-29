Apple Hit With €5B Consumer Antitrust Case Over App Store

By Matthew Perlman (March 29, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A consumer group said Tuesday it will seek €5 billion ($5.5 billion) from Apple Inc. through a class action in Amsterdam accusing the company of using its monopoly power to drive up prices in its App Store. The Consumer Competition Claims Foundation said in a statement the suit is the largest class action in the European Union seeking to recover damages for iPhone and iPad users over Apple's App Store policies. The Silicon Valley giant has been facing lawsuits in the U.S. for several years over its App Store rules, which have also been the subject of investigations by enforcers for...

