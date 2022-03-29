Biotech Co.'s Creditor Wants In On $3.8M Award Dispute

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 29, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A New York City investment firm asked a federal judge to let it intervene in a dispute over a $3.8 million international arbitration award against a biotechnology company that reneged on a financing deal, claiming its position as the company's only secured creditor could cost it millions in losses. In a 14-page memorandum filed in New York federal court, Oasis Capital LLC argued that it has a substantial legal interest in participating in the lawsuit filed by trading firm Three Brothers Trading LLC against Generex Biotechnology Corp. As the biotechnology company's only creditor, Oasis claimed it would have to dish out...

