3rd Circ. Panel Asks About Coaster Phone Ban In Injury Case

By P.J. D'Annunzio (March 30, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel heard oral arguments Wednesday on reviving a lawsuit from a theme park-goer blinded in one eye by a flying cellphone on a roller coaster, mulling whether Six Flags should have banned cellphones from that ride as it did with a nearby coaster. An attorney for Evan Huzinec — injured in 2014 while riding the El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure park in New Jersey — argued to the panel of three judges in Philadelphia that the park should have taken better steps to ensure rider safety by banning cellphones on the ride, as it...

