Texas Bailiff Says Reporting Jury Tampering Cost Him His Job

By Michelle Casady (March 29, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A former courtroom bailiff claims in a lawsuit filed against Brazoria County, Texas, that he was fired in retaliation for reporting several instances of jury tampering to the Texas Rangers. Tracy Read, who served as bailiff for the 412th District Court in Brazoria County, filed the lawsuit Monday in the 129th District Court in Harris County, alleging that he was fired and "blackballed," and is being prevented from further work as a bailiff as a result of his good-faith report. "There is a causal connection between plaintiff's protected activity and the adverse employment action," Read alleges. "Defendant's purported reasons for...

