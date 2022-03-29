Iron Cos. Rip 'Gamesmanship' In $48M Arbitration Award Fight

By Ryan Harroff (March 29, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A group of Brazilian iron companies slammed an early win bid by coal magnate Hans J. Mende and his companies in their nine-year-old case to enforce a $48 million arbitral award over a soured iron sales deal, accusing them of "eleventh-hour gamesmanship" for seeking to have the case sent to Switzerland. In their Monday opposition reply to Mende's summary judgment bid, CBF Indústria de Gusa and the other Brazilian firms claiming fraud over a soured 2008 iron product purchasing contract urged a New York federal judge to reject the defense's forum non conveniens argument. The reply states that Mende and his...

