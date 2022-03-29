Calif. Agency Can't Halt Activision's $18M Deal With EEOC

By Craig Clough (March 29, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Tuesday she'll sign off on the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's $18 million settlement with Activision Blizzard over alleged workplace sexism, denying a last-ditch attempt by the state's civil rights watchdog to delay the deal a day after the Ninth Circuit declined to intervene. A federal judge rejected the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing's request on Tuesday for her to hold off on finalizing Activision Blizzard's gender discrimination settlement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images) U.S. District Judge Dale Fischer told the parties during Tuesday's remote hearing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS