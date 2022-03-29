Navy Tells 5th Circ. Vax Mandate Freeze Is Overreach

By Katie Buehler (March 29, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has implored the Fifth Circuit to toss a Texas federal judge's order freezing the U.S. Navy's requirement that Special Warfare Command service members be vaccinated against COVID-19, contending the judge's ruling impairs the Navy's ability to defend the nation. In a brief filed Monday, the DOD argued U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor "vastly exceeded" his authority and wrongly second-guessed the Navy's judgment when he issued a preliminary injunction in January freezing the Navy's vaccine mandate. The injunction was sought and won by a group of Navy SEALs who claimed the mandate violated their religious rights....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS