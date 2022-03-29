Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tribe Asks DOJ To Probe Hotel's Alleged Native American Ban

By Joyce Hanson (March 29, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's chairwoman has urged U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to launch an investigation into a South Dakota hotelier's recent threats on social media to ban all Native Americans from the premises following a shooting in one of her hotel-casino's rooms.

Chairwoman Janet Alkire told the U.S. Department of Justice's chief law enforcement officer in a letter on Thusday that racially biased comments on Facebook by Connie Uhre, the owner-operator of Grand Gateway Hotel and Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino in Rapid City, South Dakota, must be prosecuted immediately to quell civil unrest and deter local businesses from...

