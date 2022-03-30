Convicted Bumble Bee CEO Ducks Kansas-Based Tuna Suit

By Bryan Koenig (March 30, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge nixed a wholesale grocery distributor's tuna price-fixing claims against Bumble Bee Foods LLC's former CEO Monday amid multidistrict litigation, holding that the incarcerated executive lacks any ties to Kansas where the distributor first filed suit. According to U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw, Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc.'s claims against Christopher Lischewski are doomed by the need for personal jurisdiction in Kansas, where AWG filed suit against Lischewski, Bumble Bee and fellow canned tuna giants Chicken of the Sea International and StarKist Co. only for the suit to be consolidated in California federal court multidistrict litigation. In granting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS