DOJ Backs Blocking Big Tech From Favoring Own Products

By Matthew Perlman (March 29, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has thrown its support behind proposed legislation that would prohibit Big Tech companies from giving their own products and services an unfair advantage over other businesses that use their platforms. Acting Assistant Attorney General Peter S. Hyun, from the DOJ's Office of Legislative Affairs, sent a letter Monday to lawmakers supporting House and Senate versions of the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, a pair of bipartisan bills that have now cleared the Judiciary Committees of both chambers. Hyun said the Justice Department views the rise of dominant digital platforms as a threat to open markets...

