Accenture Unit To Settle Wage Dispute With Business Reps

By Kelcey Caulder (March 30, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- An Accenture LLP subsidiary reached a settlement to end claims it unlawfully withheld overtime pay from business development representatives by encouraging them to work off the clock to meet performance goals. A few weeks after a Georgia federal judge granted conditional collective certification to a group of inside sales employees of sales service firm N3 LLC who claim they are owed overtime pay, the company and plaintiff Kendon Austin notified the court they've reached a settlement. Austin said he, N3 and Accenture are preparing a written settlement agreement, the terms of which were not disclosed to the court. Austin had claimed he...

