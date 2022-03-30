Sheppard Mullin Hires Dentons Corporate Atty In San Diego

By James Mills (March 30, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP has continued to build out its transactional division by snatching a Dentons corporate attorney as a partner in its San Diego office in Del Mar, California. Chad R. Ensz joins Sheppard Mullin's corporate and securities practice, the firm announced Tuesday. He focuses on general corporate transactional matters and regulatory compliance, including dealing with capital market transactions, mergers and acquisitions, licensing, venture financings and more. He works with a range of industries, including financial institutions, government contractors, technology companies and manufacturers. Ensz told Law360 Pulse that he reflected on his career while taking time off when...

