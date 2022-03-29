GAO Raps Navy For Favoring Blind Vendors For Cafeteria Deal

By Alyssa Aquino (March 29, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office rapped the Navy for favoring contractors that employ blind people for a cafeteria services contract, ruling in a decision publicly released Tuesday that the contract wasn't covered by legislation aimed at increasing job opportunities for the blind. Under the Randolph-Sheppard Act, the U.S. Department of Defense must prioritize vendors that employ blind workers for contracts dealing with cafeteria operations. But the Navy wrongly applied that so-called RSA preference to a solicitation it issued in December seeking cafeteria services for California's Naval Base Ventura County, the GAO said. The watchdog called on the Navy to remove the...

