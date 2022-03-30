Judge Trims Anti-Piracy Suit Against YouTube

By Carolina Bolado (March 30, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday trimmed antitrust and copyright claims from the owner of a large collection of Mexican and Latin American films in its suit against YouTube and its parent Google but allowed allegations of violations of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act to proceed for now. U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles said Spanish movie producer Carlos Vasallo, who filed the suit through his company Athos Overseas Ltd., had failed to plead an adequate Sherman Act claim with regard to YouTube's "Content ID" system developed to detect and remove copyright infringing content. Vasallo claims YouTube would not use the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS