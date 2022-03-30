Poultry Execs Get 2nd Mistrial In Feds' Price-Fixing Case

By Lauren Berg (March 29, 2022, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal jury was unable to reach a verdict Tuesday as to any of the 10 chicken industry executives facing government allegations of a sprawling scheme to fix prices, resulting in the case's second mistrial, one of the executive's attorneys confirmed to Law360. The non-verdict comes at the end of a retrial that kicked off last month and after the executives last week asked for judgments of acquittal, arguing that the jury did not hear any evidence of pricing agreements, let alone a criminal conspiracy. Rick Kornfeld of Recht Kornfeld PC, an attorney for Claxton Poultry President Mikell Fries, confirmed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS