AT&T Settles IPCom Patent Suit Days Before EDTX Trial

By Jasmin Jackson (March 30, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap on Wednesday agreed to pause IPCom's suit accusing AT&T of infringing patents for cellular technology to allow the companies time to finalize a resolution, a ruling that came less than a week before a scheduled trial. AT&T Inc. and IPCom GmbH & Co. KG had asked Judge Gilstrap, of the Eastern District of Texas, in a joint motion Tuesday to temporarily halt IPCom's suit alleging that AT&T's wireless device infrastructure infringes six cellular patents. IPCom's infringement claims against Verizon Wireless and intervenor Nokia of America Corp. will still go before a jury on Monday in Judge...

