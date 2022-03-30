BA, Others Get Fines Trimmed In EU Air Cargo Cartel Appeal

By Joanne Faulkner (March 30, 2022, 7:24 PM BST) -- A European Union court upheld Wednesday the bulk of €776 million ($866 million) in penalties issued against major airlines for their role in a global airline cargo cartel, but pared down fines issued against British Airways and Air Canada. The EU's General Court dismissed appeals brought by Air France KLM, its Dutch subsidiary Martinair Holland, Cargolux and Singapore Airlines over penalties handed out by the European Commission in 2010. The cargo carriers were accused of plotting to fix fuel and security surcharges between 1999 and 2006. However, Air Canada, Japan Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Latam Airlines Group and its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS