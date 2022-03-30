Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Thinks Menards Insurer Trying To 'Piggyback' Policy

By Celeste Bott (March 30, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit judge said Wednesday during oral arguments that it appeared an excess insurer for home improvement chain Menard Inc. was trying to "piggyback" on a more favorable term in a first layer of insurance in a fight over coverage for a $6 million verdict.

During the argument, judges on the panel pushed back on North American Elite Insurance Co.'s argument that it doesn't have to cover a $6 million personal injury trial loss against Menard, which does business as Menards. NAE says Menard owed it a duty to reasonably settle the litigation, if not based on its policy terms, then...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!