Mercedes Beats Transmission Defect Claims

By Jonathan Capriel (March 30, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge narrowed claims a Mercedes-Benz driver could make in his proposed class action over allegedly faulty transmissions, ruling on Tuesday that the motorist, as a matter of law, sought the entirely wrong kind of relief. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila agreed with the automotive manufacturer that Terry Hamm, of San Jose, California, failed to adequately plead that he was entitled to equitable relief under the state's Unfair Competition Law or its Consumer Legal Remedies Act. "Plaintiff's claims for equitable relief fail as a matter of law because he does not and cannot plead facts showing he lacks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS