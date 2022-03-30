Bannon Contempt Defense 'Not How Law Works,' Feds Say

By Rachel Scharf (March 30, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Steve Bannon's attempt to invoke an advice-of-counsel defense at his upcoming trial for contempt of Congress rests on a fundamental misunderstanding of criminal law, prosecutors told a Washington federal judge Tuesday. The former Donald Trump adviser wants to argue at the scheduled July trial that his lawyers told him executive privilege, as defined by U.S. Department of Justice policy, barred him from responding to subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Bannon has said his case is a matter of first impression because the only relevant case law — a 1961 D.C. Circuit opinion stemming from...

